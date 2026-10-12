MP Teachers' Promotion Row: Over 32,000 Await Promotion Despite CM Mohan Yadav's Directives; Association Questions Delay | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government School Teachers’ Association has written a letter to the School Education Department demanding to know why promotion is not taking place despite Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s directives issued in this regard.

According to the Association, the promotion of over 32,000 teachers teaching in government schools run by the school education department is pending.

Against this, the tribal affairs department has promoted 264 upper grade teachers and headmasters to the post of lecturer in schools it runs. The disparity has caused resentment among school education department teachers.

The teachers who are appointed under similar qualifications, eligibility criteria and service conditions in the two departments have been treated differently when it comes to promotions.

Teachers who had been given charge of higher posts nearly two years ago are still waiting for regular promotion orders.

Despite discharging responsibilities at a senior level for an extended period, these teachers have not received the benefit of regular promotion. The issue has directly affected their service interests.

Government Teachers' Association working president Upendra Kaushal said the tribal affairs department had carried out promotions from assistant teacher to upper grade teacher and from upper grade teacher to lecturer in the last few months.