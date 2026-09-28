MP Teachers Intensify Protest In Bhopal, Demand TET Scrapping, Service Benefits And End To E-Attendance | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Teachers’ Association President Jagdish Yadav says, “Teachers across Madhya Pradesh have been agitating for a long time over critical demands. They have been struggling for eight years to have their service tenure calculated from the date of their initial appointment, yet the government remains unresponsive.

The TET issue is another major concern; teachers have been protesting about it for six months, but the government has not listened to the government and the Chief Minister to cancel the TET requirement.

The recruitment policy for teachers in Madhya Pradesh was unique, and none of the existing teachers falls under the TET purview; therefore, the exam should be scrapped.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | State Teachers’ Association President Jagdish Yadav says, “Teachers across Madhya Pradesh have been agitating for a long time over critical demands. They have been struggling for eight years to have their service tenure calculated from the date… https://t.co/iRVZ257sKZ pic.twitter.com/8mfSTBD7yA — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

Service tenure must be calculated from the date of initial appointment. Furthermore, the system of forced 'e-attendance', which treats teachers like criminals and causes unnecessary harassment, needs to be either rectified or abolished.

Teachers are staging a protest under the banner of the 'Madhya Pradesh Adhyapak Sanyukt Morcha'. We will continue with a rotational sit-in protest until a dialogue is established with the government and our issues are resolved; our agitation will remain uninterrupted…”

The protesting teachers said their demands directly concern their service conditions and long-term benefits. They have urged the state government to initiate talks with representatives of the Madhya Pradesh Adhyapak Sanyukt Morcha and take concrete steps to resolve the issues.

Teachers maintained that the rotational sit-in would continue until the government responds to their demands and a solution is reached.

The association said uncertainty over service-related provisions has persisted for years and sought a clear policy decision from the authorities. It also called for a mechanism through which teachers’ grievances can be discussed and addressed regularly.