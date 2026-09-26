MP Teacher Promotion After TET: 48,000 Posts May Open For Fresh Recruitment By 2028 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The promotion process for teachers in Madhya Pradesh is likely to begin in December after the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) proposed for the month.

The school education department may release the first list of teacher promotions after the TET results are declared. The promotions, along with vacancies arising from retirements, could create scope for recruitment to around 48,000 teaching posts by 2028.

The government started the promotion process across departments on July 30.

Around one lakh promotions have already been completed, but promotions in the teacher cadre of the school education department are pending. Promotions of clerical staff and senior officials have already been carried out.

TET first, promotions next

The promotion of teachers has been linked to TET in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions. Six TET examinations are to be conducted by December 2028.

The first exam is proposed to be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in December. The department has already prepared the list of teachers eligible for promotion and will proceed after the results.

The department currently has around 10,000 vacant teaching posts. Another 8,000 teachers are expected to retire by March 2027, taking the number of vacancies to around 18,000.

More than 30,000 posts could become vacant after the proposed promotions, taking the potential number of vacancies to around 48,000.

The vacancies created after promotions are expected to be filled through fresh recruitment.

However, the exact number of vacancies in Varg-1, Varg-2 and Varg-3 is yet to be determined.

Recruitment advertisement likely after March 2028

According to the department's current preparations, the recruitment advertisement may be issued after March 2028, followed by the examination, results and appointment process.

Therefore, there is currently no indication of a fresh teacher recruitment advertisement in 2026.

Teacher organisations oppose TET requirement

Teacher organisations, meanwhile, are opposing the TET requirement and demanding that promotions be carried out at the earliest.

The issue has also been raised during discussions with school education minister Uday Pratap Singh and departmental officials.

The Adhyapak Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha has included the demand for promotions in its proposed indefinite agitation from Sept 27.