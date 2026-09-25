Advocate-Police Row - Suspended TI Ahirwar Releases Video After FIR In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suspended Jahangirabad police station in-charge Rajan Ahirwar has released a video on social media, giving his version of the dispute involving advocate Rakesh Rawal and police personnel at the police station.

The video surfaced on Thursday, days after Ahirwar and two constables were suspended following an FIR lodged against them.

In the video, Ahirwar said he had been continuously on duty and was exhausted, following which he put his mobile phone on flight mode. He claimed that he learnt the following morning that an FIR had been registered against him at the same police station where he was posted.

Ahirwar also alleged that police personnel had been facing mental stress since a woman police officer joined the department. He requested that the officer be kept out of the inquiry. The allegations have not been independently verified, and the officer's response was not immediately available.

Rawal had alleged that following an argument over traffic diversion during Ganesh idol immersion on Sept 22, he was taken to Jahangirabad police station, where police personnel abused and assaulted him. He further alleged that he was pushed into mud and beaten with sticks.

Police also alleged obstruction of government duty. FIRs have thus been registered against both sides. Police are examining CCTV footage, medical reports and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.