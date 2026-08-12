MP Teachers’ E-Attendance After 10:45 AM Is Invalid; Reason Must Be Given | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued instructions regarding e-attendance of teachers and other school employees.

The CPI via video conferencing, has directed all officers and employees have been instructed to ensure their attendance is marked through the e-attendance system within the prescribed time.

The order states that e-attendance marked after 10:45 am will not be considered valid, and the responsibility for this will rest with the employee concerned.

Separately, the instructions issued regarding e-attendance state that employees are required to mark their attendance between 9:45 am and 10:45 am.

Those marking e-attendance after 10:45 am will have to provide a reason for reporting their attendance late.

Earlier teachers were allowed to mark the attendance till 10:30 but following protests from teachers, the CPI has relaxed the attendance timing.

However, the CPI has not issued any formal order regarding the change; the revised timing has started reflecting on the portal.

Network-less schools to be identified for guest teachers rejoining

The DPI has directed all DEOs to identify schools where telecom network connectivity is unavailable and provide details of guest teachers affected by the issue.

The DPI said guest teachers had been engaged against vacant posts during the 2025-26 academic session.

However, in schools where telecom network connectivity was unavailable, their honorarium could not be processed and they were also unable to complete the rejoining process for the current academic session.