BMC Demolishes Illegal Commercial Structures On Residential Plots In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid continuous rainfall in state capital, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday carried out its first demolition of illegal constructions of commercial establishment operating on residential plots in Kolar, as part of its ongoing crackdown following the Supreme Court’s directions.

BMC teams, assisted by JCB machines and labourers, demolished unauthorised constructions on plots 34/1 and 34/2 in A-Sector, Nayapura, Kolar Road.

The action targeted shops and houses constructed by Lad Kunwar Meena, Mahendra Singh Meena, Gokul Meena, Radheshyam Meena and Virendra Kumar Meena. The structures were found to have exceeded the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for residential plots.

According to BMC, the Building Permission Branch had earlier issued show-cause notices to the property owners. After receiving no satisfactory response, a notice was issued under Section 302(1) of MP Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, allowing them to submit relevant documents.

During the hearing, the owners produced a building permission map allegedly approved by the Sarpanch. However, the document lacked a permission number and date.

They also failed to provide evidence that the village panchayat had completed the statutory procedures required under Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act.

The permission was consequently declared invalid. Since the construction was also found ineligible for compounding, the BMC demolished the unauthorised structures.

Rain slows city-wide survey

The continuous rainfall affected the BMC’s city-wide survey of illegal commercial establishments. While 228 notices were issued on Day-1, the number fell to 189 on Monday.

A BMC official said 96 officials and employees have been deployed for the survey, but only around 40 personnel could conduct field inspections on Monday due to the rain.