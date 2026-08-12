MP Teachers: DPI Tightens E-Attendance Rules, Makes 6-Hour Duty Mandatory | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has tightened the e-attendance system for teachers and other school employees in Madhya Pradesh, making it mandatory for them to complete six hours of working and ensuring that attendance is marked only through the official Humare Shikshak app.

The move comes amid reports of teachers marking e-attendance through the education portal’s website and using mock or fake locations to register their presence.

The department has now stopped this practice, with e-attendance to be recorded only through Humare Shikshak mobile application.

On Monday, commissioner via video conferencing issued instructions that teachers and other school employees are required to mark their attendance between 9.45 am and 10.45 am.

Attendance marked after 10.45 am will not be considered valid, and the responsibility for delayed attendance will rest with the concerned employee.

Caution issued amid heavy rains

The department has also issued a caution to teachers and students amid heavy rains and rising water levels in rivers and streams across the state.

They have been advised not to cross swollen rivers, streams or other water bodies to mark attendance or reach schools.

Teachers have specifically been instructed that if they are unable to reach school because of overflowing rivers or streams, they should inform the school principal and Sankul principal rather than putting their lives at risk for e-attendance.