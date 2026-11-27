Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary and secondary school teachers in the state has left several teachers uncertain about the procedure for obtaining departmental permission to appear in the examination. Despite the announcement of Dec 20 as the examination date, teachers who have registered for the test are still awaiting clarity on whether they need formal approval from the education department.

The department made the TET mandatory for eligible teachers following directions in a court case, citing the need to improve the quality of education and teaching standards.

The confusion has now shifted to the permission process. Teachers are approaching district-level education offices seeking approval to appear in the examination, particularly those whose qualifications or previous examination details have not been recorded in their service books despite having cleared the relevant tests.

Meanwhile, preparations for conducting the examination have begun at the district level. Once approved, it will be forwarded to senior officials of the education department. Of the approximately 1.5 lakh teachers considered eligible in the state, only 34,000 have registered for the examination.

Separate permission may not be required

Officials at the district level, however, maintain that no specific instructions have been received from higher authorities regarding separate permission for the examination. They said several teachers have been submitting applications, but since the TET has been made mandatory for eligible teachers, separate departmental permission may not be required.