MP Teachers Accused Of Faking E-Attendance Using Pre-Recorded Videos On Hamare Shikshak App, Complaints Surface Across Districts, Guest Teacher Suspended In MP’s Singrauli | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints of teachers allegedly marking their attendance without physically attending schools have emerged from different districts of Madhya Pradesh, raising questions over the reliability of the school education department’s e-attendance system.

They are allegedly manipulating attendance through the Hamare Shikshak app to show their presence on the school campus.

According to sources, teachers are allegedly marking attendance on the app despite remaining absent from school. They were marking attendance on the app but not going to school and not physically signing the school register. Other teachers are helping them manipulate the system.

They are recording videos from the school campus in advance to show them on the app. Such complaints have reached Such type of complaints have reached Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

One such case emerged from Singrauli, where District Education Officer (DEO) suspended guest teacher Skesh Kumar Yadav, who teaches mathematics at Government Primary School, Bamhani, for allegedly marking attendance despite remaining absent from school.

An inspection conducted through video calling revealed that he had not signed the school’s attendance register and was also absent from the school.

However, the education portal showed his attendance as marked for all three days. The incident has brought attention to complaints of misuse of the digital attendance mechanism, which was introduced to ensure teachers' regular presence in schools.

Digital appreciation certificates for punctual teachers

While complaints are emerging from different districts about teachers allegedly manipulating e-attendance, the department is planning to reward teachers for the effective use of the same digital system.

Secretary Sanjay Goyal on Friday directed officials to issue digital appreciation certificates to teachers who regularly and punctually mark their attendance through the app and use it for other official work, including leave applications.