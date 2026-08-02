MP Teacher Suspended After Cockroach Janta Party Protest, Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Principal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of Government Higher Secondary School in Bilhari in Katni district who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been suspended by the district education officer.

The teacher, Varun Nayak, was accused of circulating videos on social media alleging corruption in the School Education Department at the school and at the block education officer (BEO) and district education officer (DEO) level, and accusing officials of involvement in mass copying following the CJP protest.

Nayak had joined CJP protest on July 25 and later shared videos on social media making the allegations. Following a complaint by school principal Devendra Tiwari to the district education officer (DEO), action was taken against him.

The DEO suspended Nayak on July 28. Katni district education officer SN Pandey said, "The school principal had complained against Varun Nayak for posting videos on social media against Education Department.

As a government employee, it is not justified to post such videos against the department. Therefore, I suspended him."

Following his suspension, Nayak allegedly assaulted principal Devendra Tiwari on the school premises in a fit of anger. The principal lodged a police complaint alleging that Nayak assaulted him and used abusive language.

Nayak is also accused of misbehaving with a female teacher. Based on the principal's complaint, an FIR was registered, following which Nayak was sent to judicial custody.