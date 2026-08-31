MP Teacher Recruitment: School Allotment For Nearly 7,000 Class-3 Teachers Begins Today | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department will begin the school allotment process for nearly 7,000 selected Class-3 teachers from Monday.

The allotment process was delayed after selected teachers raised objections to their proposed posting locations.

To resolve the issue, the department offered around 400 selected teachers an opportunity for mutual transfer, under which teachers could mutually agree to exchange their allotted locations.

According to the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), the department had initially prepared to complete the posting process for Class-3 teachers by Aug 15.

However, objections over posting locations led to a delay. This was followed by the department offering selected teachers the facility of mutual transfer for the first time.

Under the arrangement, teachers were allowed to contact each other and apply for a mutually agreed transfer. Around 400 selected teachers availed themselves of the facility.

With the mutual transfer process now completed, the department will start school allotment from Monday.

One week to join after allotment

Nearly 7,000 Class-3 teachers will be posted through the process. After school allotment, selected teachers will be given one week to join their respective schools.

Meanwhile, the second phase of waiting counselling for selected Class-2 teachers will also begin on Monday.