Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates selected in the 2025 Primary Teacher Class-3 recruitment examination met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeking appointments, alleging a contradiction between recruitment rules. However, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has maintained that there is no provision to appoint candidates on the basis of Rule 49.

A woman candidate, Sonam Dangi, broke protocol on Thursday and had also reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee meeting wearing a BJP scarf to raise the issue but was reportedly asked to leave. Subsequently, the CM met two representatives of the protesting candidates.

The candidates alleged that Rule 49 of the recruitment notification allows final-year candidates to complete their required qualifications by the time of document verification. However, Rule 12.7 mentions that candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria by the application cut-off date.

Candidates said that the CM spoke to the education department secretary and assured them that the matter would be examined and appointments considered.

MP Teachers Await Clarity On Departmental Permission For Mandatory TET Scheduled On December 20

The mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary and secondary school teachers in the state has left several teachers uncertain about the procedure for obtaining departmental permission to appear in the examination. Despite the announcement of Dec 20 as the examination date, teachers who have registered for the test are still awaiting clarity on whether they need formal approval from the education department.