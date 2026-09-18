MP Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Deadline Extended To October 5 As 19,100 Teachers Apply, Exam Likely In December | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date to apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been extended to October 5. The application deadline was September 18 earlier. The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) and the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Thursday.

So far, 19,100 teachers have applied for the examination; most of them are from private schools. The TET is likely to be conducted in the first or second week of December. The form will be filled via MPESB and the exam will be conducted by the MP Board.

According to MPBSE officials, the immediate focus is on determining the number of teachers who will appear for the examination. The exam date will be announced after the application process is completed.

Union ministry to hold a review meeting

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education has taken note of representations received from teachers, teachers’ associations, educational institutions and other organisations regarding the implementation of mandatory TET.

The ministry said that the existing arrangements related to TET would be reviewed. The ministry will also consult state governments, Union Territories, National Council for Teacher Education, education experts and other stakeholders for review.

DPI issues circular regarding TET

The examination will be mandatory for government school teachers at the primary and secondary levels who have not cleared the teacher eligibility examination prescribed under the Right to Education Act.

Teachers who have already cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will not be required to appear for the examination.

Candidates will generally be allotted examination centres in the district where they are currently posted.

Teachers from Pandurna and Mauganj will be able to appear for the examination only at the centres located in their former districts, Chhindwara and Rewa.

If the number of candidates in a district is too low, the MPBSE may allot an examination centre in the nearest district or at the divisional level.