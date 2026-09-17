High-Tech Gambling Dens Use CCTV Network To Track Police Movement, Evade Raids In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gambling den operators are now adopting elaborate security arrangements to evade police raids. They are installing CCTV cameras not only on their premises but also along roads and lanes leading to the gambling spots.

Police sources said operators were using a network of cameras spread across nearly a one-kilometre-radius of gambling dens while being installed at strategic points, including small shops and other establishments nearby.

The feeds are continuously monitored by a person specifically assigned to keep watch for suspicious movement.

The extent of the surveillance network came to light during a recent Crime Branch raid on a gambling den in Bajaria operated by notorious criminal Rusi Khan.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said CCTV cameras were found installed not only around Khan's house but also along surrounding lanes and roads to monitor police movement.

The cameras were connected through Wi-Fi to mobile phones, allowing members of Khan's family to monitor the surroundings remotely.

However, the Crime Branch managed to catch the gamblers unaware by conducting reconnaissance using a drone camera before the raid and choosing the early morning hours. The strategy enabled the police to reach the spot before those present could prepare to escape.

A similar security arrangement was found during a raid conducted by ACP Santosh Patel at a gambling den in Kotwali area three days ago. Police arrested 24 gamblers from the spot and found CCTV cameras installed at several locations to monitor movement around the den.

Police sources said gambling den operators were concerned not only about police raids but also about rival groups and police informers. CCTV surveillance is used to keep watch on potential threats and identify anyone who could expose the gambling dens.

According to ACP Patel, questioning of those arrested revealed that people were paying around Rs 500 per person for gambling at such dens.

Additional charges for surveillance

The moment an unfamiliar person or suspicious activity is spotted, the gamblers are alerted, giving them time to flee before police reach the spot.

The operators also try to ensure that evidence is removed before cops arrive. Sources said the operators use these additional security arrangements as a selling point to convince clients.

Gamblers are told that the surveillance system will alert them about a police raid in advance. Additional charges are taken from clients on the pretext of the cost of these security arrangements.

Rusi Khan arrested

Notorious criminal and gambling den operator Rusi Khan who escaped during the raid was arrested by crime branch on Thursday.

Khan s father Shafiq, mother and wife were arrested earlier from the spot. Police officials said Khan had multiple cases registered against him.