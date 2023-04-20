MP: Take action against illegal madrasas, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered a review of illegal madrasas and other such institutions where ‘fanaticism’ is taught. Chouhan tweeted about the decision after holding a meeting with officials at his residence to review law and order situation in the state ahead of festivals.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with senior officials attended the meeting.

He also asked officials to take strict action against those who are posting fanatical views on social media and other platforms. The CM congratulated the police personnel for the good work taken by them in the past.

He also extolled the actions taken by police against Naxalites in Balaghat and removing encroachments from Burhanpur.

The CM asked officials to ensure that liquor is not sold from any other place after the closure of ahatas in the state. “If found, take action against owners and destroy such places,” he added.

The chief minister told media persons that a special cell would be set up at police headquarters under an official of level of Additional Director General of Police to take effective action against chit fund companies duping people and also monitor the work of refunding money to the affected people.

Home minister Narottam Mishra told media that activities of organisations like PFI, JMB and others would be on police radar. No illegal activities will be permitted in the state”, he said.

New Gambling Act

Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state government had decided to make a new Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 in which proper provisions would be included against online gambling.

"Present Gambling Act in the state is of 1876 and it does not have any provision against online gambling. So, we have decided that Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 will be made in place of the current Gambling Act so that offenders of such crimes can be punished,” he added.