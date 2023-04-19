 Madhya Pradesh: Finish pending work soon, Bhopal Metro contractor told
On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited manging director Manish Singh inspected the ongoing works of Bhopal Metro.

Bhopal Metro | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The civil works of Bhopal Metro has almost been completed and now the stress is on to start the works related to system department. This includes work related to signals, rolling stocks (engine coach and coaches), traction etc, sources said.

During the inspection at Subash Nagar metro station, Manish Singh asked contractor to complete the remaining work soon. He was told that Jindal Steel and Power Limited had already delivered around 900 MT railway lines.

The contractor was told to speed up the work between depot and ramp by hiring more labourers. From November 2022 to March 2023, 97 designs and drawings of stations and 261 for depot were approved, which helped to maintain the progress of the project.

Metro officials informed Manish Singh about progress of depot and stations. They also said 90 % work for open foundation of all eight stations had been completed.

