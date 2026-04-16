MP: Take Action Against Husband, Pleads Congress Leader's Wife | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “I want justice from party leaders. Please take action against my husband Mahendra Singh Chouhan,” said Shikha Singh during a Congress party meeting here on Wednesday.

The series of meetings of the party, which began on Wednesday, witnessed an unpleasant incident during the Vidhan Sabha incharge meeting. Shikha has levelled charges of domestic violence against her husband.

Earlier, Shikha M Singh reached the office of media president Mukesh Nayak and shared her problem. When she did not receive proper assurance, she entered the meeting hall.

As soon as she entered, the meeting was stopped. State Congress president Jitu Patwari and other leaders immediately took her to an office on the third floor. After meeting the leaders, she told media that they had assured her of action against Chouhan. She also said that the police were not taking any action against him and alleged that Chouhan had filed a fake and fabricated complaint with the police.

Earlier, both Shikha M Singh and Mahendra Singh Chouhan had filed complaints against each other at a police station. The issue is of a high-profile nature.