MP: SUV driver mows down bike-borne man in Chhatarpur, kin block road

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An SUV vehicle mowed down a bike-borne man in the Siddhpur village of Chhatarpur on Wednesday morning, the police said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The enraged kin of the man, who lost his life in the incident, blocked the road and even vandalised the vehicles which were passing from the spot, the police added. According to Chandala police station officials, the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Laal Singh Rajput. His kin told the media that he had got married just a week ago and was heading towards Chhapra village on Wednesday morning, when the incident occurred.

Rajput’s kin alleged before the media that soon after the accident, the matter was reported to the Chandala police station. The cops, however, arrived at the spot after two hours of the incident, they further alleged. This led to rage among Rajput’s kin, who blocked the road and vandalised the vehicles passing from the spot. His kin said that had the cops arrived on time, Rajput’s life could have been saved by rushing him to the hospital. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Lavkushnagar, Vijay Kumar Dwivedi arrived on the spot and pacified his kin, by assuring them of financial aid by the government. SDM Dwivedi told the media that probe is on to nab the accused SUV driver.

