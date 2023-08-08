 MP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar

MP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar

A student of Blue Bells School Khushi Rajak won the first prize in the competition and Shikha Saket stood second.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
MP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of students from different educational institutions in Maihar city took part in a Rangoli competition on Sunday.

It was held on the premises of SSICAIT Computer College in the city. BJP leader Bhakti Sharma was the chief guest at the function, besides the director of the institute Ghanshyam Das Rastogi, councillor Nidhi Prajapati and Vijaya Chopra were present at the function.

A student of Blue Bells School Khushi Rajak won the first prize in the competition and Shikha Saket stood second.

Read Also
On Cam: Robbers Shoot Petrol Pump Employee, Flee With ₹50k Cash In MP's Bhind
article-image

Similarly, a student of Mahakaal Higher Secondary School Divya Singh got the third prize.

Three students were given consolation prizes. They were Sonali Dubey (Bule Bells School), Monika Rabi (government Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Prikanka Kushwana (SSICAIT Computer College).

The students gave messages, like Beti Bachao, Peti Padhao, Beti Suraksha, Jal Bachao and pollution, through Rangolis.

Read Also
SC Expresses Satisfaction With Centre's Efforts After Death Of Cheetahs In MP's Kuno
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Life Term For Murdering House Owner In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Life Term For Murdering House Owner In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Environmentalists In Rajgarh Befriend Trees

Madhya Pradesh: Environmentalists In Rajgarh Befriend Trees

Madhya Pradesh: 104 Ponds Dug Up In Satna, Residents Relax

Madhya Pradesh: 104 Ponds Dug Up In Satna, Residents Relax

BLOs, Sector Officers Play Key Role In Holding Free, Fair Polls: Collector

BLOs, Sector Officers Play Key Role In Holding Free, Fair Polls: Collector

MP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar

MP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar