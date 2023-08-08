MP: Students Give Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Message Through Rangolis In Maihar | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of students from different educational institutions in Maihar city took part in a Rangoli competition on Sunday.

It was held on the premises of SSICAIT Computer College in the city. BJP leader Bhakti Sharma was the chief guest at the function, besides the director of the institute Ghanshyam Das Rastogi, councillor Nidhi Prajapati and Vijaya Chopra were present at the function.

A student of Blue Bells School Khushi Rajak won the first prize in the competition and Shikha Saket stood second.

Similarly, a student of Mahakaal Higher Secondary School Divya Singh got the third prize.

Three students were given consolation prizes. They were Sonali Dubey (Bule Bells School), Monika Rabi (government Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Prikanka Kushwana (SSICAIT Computer College).

The students gave messages, like Beti Bachao, Peti Padhao, Beti Suraksha, Jal Bachao and pollution, through Rangolis.

