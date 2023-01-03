e-Paper Get App
MP: Student groups clash in the middle of the road in Gwalior; attack each other with swords, belts, knives; video viral

The video is said to be shot at the city's Tansen Nagar intersection. Gwalior police has taken cognisance of the matter after the video went viral on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a bloody fight involving swords between two groups of students in the middle of the road in Gwalior has surfaced on social media on Tuesday. In the video, both the groups can be seen fighting with each other. Swords, allegedly soaked in blood are also visible in the hands of the students which they are using to attack each other. 

At the start of the video, some youth can be seen surrounding a boy and beating him mercilessly with a belt. After some time, the boy also brings along his companions with weapons in their hands and both the sides start fighting fiercely. Along with this, a sword is seen in the hands of a student which is allegedly soaked in blood.

All of this is happening in the middle of the road and passers-by can be heard shouting at the sight of such a bloody fight in broad daylight.

Accused fled the scene

Judging from the manner in which the groups of students are attacking each other with swords and knives, it can be inferred that many of them were seriously injured in the fight. However, all the accused immediately fled the scene. 

Matter under investigation

After receiving information, the police are collecting information from the local people. Speaking on the matter, ASP crime Rajesh Dandotia said, “The video has reached us and we are investigating it. After proper investigation, strict action will be taken in the matter.”

