MP: State’s 28-acre plot worth Rs 350 crore sold for Rs 35 crore in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and a private party are locked in a legal wrangle over 28 acres worth Rs 350 crore.

The plot of land, belonging to government is located in the MaujaKareela and Bamankhedi area on Khurai road. It was registered in the name of a private organisation, Subhagyadoya Developers, for Rs 35 crore.

The administration filed a petition against Abdul Qadir and the private organisation in the court of district judge IV in August last year for selling the Najul land.

Since the officials of the administration did not reach court to present land-related documents, the judge rejected the petition.

Nevertheless, the district administration restored the case, and the court has fixed May 8 for hearing it.

After the court rejected the petition, the collector and the Najul officer put the administration’s points of view before the court, requesting it to restore the case.

Because of indifferent attitude of the officers towards the issue, there was a demand for action against the guilty staff, but after the court agreed to restore the case, such officials heaved a sigh of relief.

When the issue of selling the land came to light, the then collector Vikas Narwal filed a petition.

The court asked the administration to present the case before the court thrice, but since none of the officers reached the court to present the documents, the court turned down the petition.

Now, the administration is making all efforts to save the land. Government lawyer MD Awasthi will plead the case.

On the other hand, the party is also sparing no effort to keep the land worth Rs 350 crore in its possession.

