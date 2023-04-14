 Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on Odisha coast
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIndian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on Odisha coast

Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on Odisha coast

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 02:05 AM IST
article-image

Indian Coast Guard conducted exercise SagarKavach for the state of Odisha to validate the effectiveness of Coastal security mechanism along the Odisha coast. The exercise commenced at 0600 hrs on Apr 11, 23 and was terminated at 1800 hrs on Apr 12, 23. The main aim of the exercise was to evaluate the threats emanating from seaward in present geo-political conditions and validate existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of all Stakeholders in the coastal security mechanism. The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements i.e air-surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of Coast Guard and Navy and close coast patrol by Coast Guard Interceptor Boats, boats of Marine Police, CISF, Customs and Forest department etc.

The stakeholders who participated in the exercise include Indian Navy, Marine Police Personnel, Odisha Police, CISF, Forest Dept, Fisheries Dept, Customs, Paradip Port Trust, Gopalpur Port, Dhamra Port, Integrated Test Range/ Port Experimental Establishment, Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, Light Houses, immigration and various intelligence agencies.

Real time Threats/situations were simulated for all the participating agencies to assess their preparedness and update SoPs. Enhanced security measures were instituted through security patrol at sea by Indian Coast Guard/ IN/ Marine Police/ forest and custom boatsIndian Coast Guard and IN aircraft undertook extensive surveillance at sea off the coast of Odisha. For the first time SagarMitra force was deployed by Odishastate fisheries department at fishing harbour and fish landing centre/places.

The Exercise was instrumental in strengthening the close coordination among all coastal security stakeholders, develop progressive synergy, validating SOPs, identification of grey area and in enhancement of coastal security mechanism for the state of Odisha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on Odisha coast

Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on Odisha coast

Zen Hospital organises free breast, cervical cancer screening camp for hospital staff and M ward BMC

Zen Hospital organises free breast, cervical cancer screening camp for hospital staff and M ward BMC

BHEL and NPCIL sign MoU for collaboration for pressurised Heavy Water Reactor Technology based...

BHEL and NPCIL sign MoU for collaboration for pressurised Heavy Water Reactor Technology based...

GM WR felicitates meritorious ticket checking staff of Western Railway

GM WR felicitates meritorious ticket checking staff of Western Railway

PNB launches new toll-free number, other digital offerings on 129th foundation day

PNB launches new toll-free number, other digital offerings on 129th foundation day