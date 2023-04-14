Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on Odisha coast

Indian Coast Guard conducted exercise SagarKavach for the state of Odisha to validate the effectiveness of Coastal security mechanism along the Odisha coast. The exercise commenced at 0600 hrs on Apr 11, 23 and was terminated at 1800 hrs on Apr 12, 23. The main aim of the exercise was to evaluate the threats emanating from seaward in present geo-political conditions and validate existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of all Stakeholders in the coastal security mechanism. The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements i.e air-surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of Coast Guard and Navy and close coast patrol by Coast Guard Interceptor Boats, boats of Marine Police, CISF, Customs and Forest department etc.

The stakeholders who participated in the exercise include Indian Navy, Marine Police Personnel, Odisha Police, CISF, Forest Dept, Fisheries Dept, Customs, Paradip Port Trust, Gopalpur Port, Dhamra Port, Integrated Test Range/ Port Experimental Establishment, Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, Light Houses, immigration and various intelligence agencies.

Real time Threats/situations were simulated for all the participating agencies to assess their preparedness and update SoPs. Enhanced security measures were instituted through security patrol at sea by Indian Coast Guard/ IN/ Marine Police/ forest and custom boatsIndian Coast Guard and IN aircraft undertook extensive surveillance at sea off the coast of Odisha. For the first time SagarMitra force was deployed by Odishastate fisheries department at fishing harbour and fish landing centre/places.

The Exercise was instrumental in strengthening the close coordination among all coastal security stakeholders, develop progressive synergy, validating SOPs, identification of grey area and in enhancement of coastal security mechanism for the state of Odisha.