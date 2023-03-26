MP: State transfers 75 IPS officers late night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government transferred 75 IPS officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police (ACPs) of Bhopal and Indore, six range Deputy Inspector General (DIGs) of Police and 27 Superintendents of Police on Saturday night. Government announced bulk IPS transfer by keeping upcoming assembly elections in mind.

Sachin Kumar Atulkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Urban Police, District Bhopal has been shifted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Chindwada range.

Anurag Sharma, DIG Balaghat range, has been transferred as Additional Commissioner of Police (crime and headquarters) Urban Police District Bhopal, Sunil Kumar Jain, DIG cum SP Rajgarh, as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Urban Police District Bhopal, Avdesh Kumar Goswami, DIG cum SP Rajgarh range, as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Urban Police District Bhopal.

Krishnaveni Desavatu, DIG, SAF (central range) Bhopal has been posted as DIG Gwalior range, Lalit Shakyawar, DIG PHQ, Bhopal as DIG Chhattarpur range, Tarun Nayak, DIG cum SP Sagar as DIG PHQ, Navneet Bhasin, DIG cum SP Rewa as DIG SAF Central Range, Bhopal, Amit Singh, DIG cum Senior SP (Radio) PHQ, as DIG PHQ, Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava, DIG cum SP Sidhi, as DIG Balaghat range, Omprakash Tripathi, DIG cum Commandant First Battalion, SAF Indore as DIG PHQ.

Monika Shukla, DIG cum SP Vidisha, has been transferred as DIG Bhopal (rural), Manoj Kumar Singh, DIG PHQ, as DIG Ratlam range, Mahesh Chandra Jain, Additional Commissioner of Police cum Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic urban police district Indore, as DIG, Home Guard, SDERF, Bhopal, Savita Sohane, DIG Commandant 32 nd Battalion, SAF Ujjain as DIG PHQ, Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Commandant, 29 th Battalion SAD Datia as AIG PHQ, Saket Prasad Pandey, Commandant, 9 th Battalion, SAF Rewa, as Commandant, 6 th Battalion SAF Jabalpur, Amit Sanghi, SP Gwalior as SP Chhattarpur.

TK Vidhyarti, SP Niwadi, has been shifted as SP Jabalpur, Satyendra Kumar Shukla, SP Ujjain as SP Khandwa, Veerendra Kumar Singh, SP Singhrauli, as SP Rajgarh, Prashant Khare, SP Tikamgarh as Senior SP (Radio) PHQ, Manish Kumar Agrawal, SP Harda, as Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic, Indore, Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, Commandant, 23 rd Battalion, SAF Bhopal, as SP Singhrauli, Nimish Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Urban Police District Indore as SP PTC Indore, Siddhart Bahuguna, SP Jabalpur as SP Ratlam, Pankaj Shrivastava, SP Guna as Commandant, 15 th Battalion, SAF Indore and SP PRTS (additional charge), Manoj Kumar Singh, SP Alirajpur, as SP Dhar, Rajesh Singh, SP Shivpuri as SP Gwalior, Shasindra Chauhan, AIG, PHQ as Commandant, 32 nd Battalion, SAF Ujjain, Rakesh Sagar, SP Agar Malwa as SP Guna, Bhagwat Singh Birde, SP Rural Indore, as Commandant 34 th battalion SAD Dhar, Aditya Pratap Singh, SP Dhar as Commandant 23 rd Battalion, SAF Bhopal, Shimala Prasad, SP Betul as SP (Rail) Jabalpur, Sushil Ranjan Singh, AIG PHQ, as Commandant, 9 th Commandant Rewa and Commandant First Battalion SISF Rewa (additional charge), Vivek Singh, SP Khandwa as SP Rewa, Shivdayal, SP Dewas, Commandant 14 th Battalion, SAF Gwalior, Raghuvansh Kumar, SP Ashok Nagar, as SP Shivpuri, Vikas Pathak, AIG PHQ, as Commandant 26 th Battalion, SAF Guna, Yashpal Singh, SP Mandla, as SP Shajapur, Sampat Upadhyay, Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Urban Police District Indore, as SP Dewas, Abhishek Tiwari, SP Ratlam, as SP Sagar, Vinayak Verma, SP Railway Jabalpur, as SP Chindwada, Suraj Kumar Verma, SP Neemuch, as Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Urban Police District Indore, Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, Commandant, 15 th Battalion, SAF Indore, as Commandant, First Battalion, SAF Indore and Commandant RAPTC Indore (additional charge), Deepak Kumar Shukla, SP Badwani as SP Vidisha, Pradeep Sharma, Commandant, 14 th Battalion, SAF Gwalior, as SP Datia, Sachin Sharma, SP Chhattarpur, as SP Ujjain, Abhijit Kumar Ranjan, Commandant, 35 th Battalion, SAF Mandla, as SP Katni, Aman Singh Rathod SP Datia as SP Ashok Nagar.

Rajat Saklecha, Police Commissioner (Information and Security) Urban Police District Indore has been transferred as SP Mandla, Amit Tolani, Deputy Commissioner of Police urban police district Indore, as SP Neemuch, Nivedita Naidu, Commandant, 25 th Battalion, SAF Bhopal, as Commandant, 35 th Battalion, SAF Mandla, Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Urban Police District Bhopal, as SP Narsinghpur, Hansraj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Urban Police District Bhopal as SP Alirajpur, Ankit Jaiswal, Commandant, 24 th Battalion, SAF Jawra, as SP Niwadi, Rohit Keshwani, Commandant 34 th Battalion, SAF Dhar, as SP Tikamgarh, Puneet Gehlot, Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat, as SP Badwani, Ravindra Verma, Commandant, 10 th Battalion SAF Sagar, as SP Sidhi, Hitika Vasal, SP PTC Indore, as SP Indore rural, Moti Ur Rehman, ASP Gwalior, as Commandant Hawk Force Balaghat, Shrutkirti Somvansi, Additional Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Urban Police District Bhopal as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Urban Police Bhopal, Aditya Mishra, Additional SP, Behar, district Balaghat, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Urban Police District Indore, Abhishek Anand, ASP Ujjain, as DCP (crime) Urban Police District Indore and DCP (information and security), urban police district Indore (additional charge), Mragaki Deka, ACP (Traffic Zone 3 and 4), urban police district Bhopal as DCP (traffic) Urban police district Bhopal, Shashank, CSP Jabalpur, as ACP Zone 1, District Bhopal.

Vinod Kumar Meena, ASP Ujjain, has been shifted as ASP, Behar, Balaghat, Siddhart Chaudhary, AIG PHQ, as SP Betul, Nishchal Jharia, AIG PHQ as Commandant, 25 th Battalion SAF Bhopal, Rasna Thakur, AIG PHQ, as Commandant, 10 th Battalion, SAF Sagar, Santosh Kori, SP PRTS Indore as SP Agar Malwa, Jagdish Dawar, SP Shajapur, as DCP (headquarters) Urban Police District Indore, Manohar Singh Mandloi, Deputy Commandant, 13 th Battalion SAF Gwalior, as Commandant 29 th Battalion, SAF Datia, Sunil Tiwari SP Narcotics Mandsaur as Commandant 24 th Battalion SAF Jawra and SP Narcotics Mandsaur (Additional charge), Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan, AIG PHQ as SP Harda,