MP State Teacher Award 2026: Private Tuition Teachers Barred, 90% E-Attendance Made Mandatory | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers engaged in private tuition will not be eligible for the Madhya Pradesh State Teacher Award, according to the State Teacher Award-2026 guidelines issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

The School Education Department has also made a minimum of 90% e-attendance on the Education Portal 3.0 mandatory for teachers applying for or being nominated for the award.

The state government presents the State Teacher Awards every year on Teachers’ Day to recognise outstanding educators.

Under the new guidelines, only regular teachers working in government schools, local body schools, aided schools, and model schools run by the MP Board of Secondary Education at the primary, middle, high school and higher secondary levels will be eligible for nomination.

Teachers can submit their applications online until August 10. Separate committees will be constituted at the district and state levels to scrutinise and recommend eligible candidates. The final list of recipients will be announced on August 31.

Eligibility criterion

A teacher must have completed at least 10 years of teaching service. The award will not be open to retired teachers, educational administrators, education inspectors, teachers working in training institutions, Jan Shikshaks (Cluster Academic Coordinators), contractual teachers, guest teachers, hostel superintendents, or teachers employed in private schools.