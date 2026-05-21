MP State Cabinet Sanctions ₹30,055 Crore For Welfare Schemes And Development Works

MP News: Cabinet Clears ₹6,940 Crore For Infra Projects, Schemes; Allocation Spans PWD, Tribal Welfare, Food Supply Schemes | MP Info

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To give impetus to development and public welfare, the state Cabinet of ministers on Wednesday approved financial sanctions worth Rs 30,055 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 15,184 crore have been earmarked for pension schemes for elderly people, Kalyani women and Divyangjan.

According to the sanction, Rs 2,123.42 crore have been approved for continuation of the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme for five years. Under the scheme, Rs 600 per month is provided to Kalyani women aged above 40 years and living below the poverty line.

Similarly, Rs 13,061 crore have been sanctioned for continuation of the Integrated Social Security Scheme. Meanwhile, Rs 156 crore have been provisioned for continuation of schemes related to women and child security till 2030-31.

A sum of Rs 360 crore has been sanctioned for implementation of the Lok Seva Guarantee Act till March 2031. Similarly, Rs 1,779.07 crore have been earmarked for labour department schemes. To continue the work of the Atal Bihari Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis till March 2030-31, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 348.38 crore.

To promote a biology-based economy, Rs 25 crore have been sanctioned. Apart from this, a revised estimate of Rs 593.24 crore was approved for Seoni district s Bandol group supply scheme and Dewas district s Nemawar group supply scheme. To ensure effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the next five years, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 11,608.47 crore.