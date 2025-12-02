MP State Assembly Day-2: 329 FIRs Against Cops In Past 2 Years, Government Tells House | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past two years, 329 FIRs had been registered against police personnel in the state, the government told the state assembly in a written reply in assembly here on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Bala Bachchan raised a question about the cases registered against police personnel from January 1, 2024 to October 31,2025.

The police personnel were booked for loot, atrocities, molestation, harassment, damaging public property, hurting public faith and many other crimes against common people.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said in his written reply that during this period, 329 police personnel had been booked under various sections of the BNS. Police had filed 259 charge-sheets in courts, while 61 cases were under investigation, seven cases had been cancelled by the courts and in two cases the court had stayed police orders.

Recently in Seoni, 15 police personnel (two of DSP rank and one of inspector rank) were arrested for looting the hawala amount of Rs 2.96 crore. At present, they are in jail.

Earlier in the NCRB report-2023, it came to light that 3804 complaints had been registered against police personnel in four cities: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Of these, Gwalior had the highest number of complaints (1,603), while Indore received 1,103 complaints, Bhopal 744 and Jabalpur 277 complaints against the police.