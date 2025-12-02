 MP News: Lost Phones Recovery Rate Low In The State; 34% Of Devices Found
Police officials cite different reasons behind the slow rate of lost and stolen devices. According to officials, the biggest challenge is that thieves often dismantle stolen phones and sell their parts in the grey market. Once separated, these components cannot be tracked using International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), making recovery nearly impossible.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Lost Phones Recovery Rate Low In The State; 34% Of Devices Found | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recovery rate of lost and stolen mobile phones in the state is low compared to increasing numbers of complaints received at police stations and requests to block the device on Sanchar Sathi portal.

Police have managed to recover only around 35% of the devices. From September to November this year, 15,1497 mobile phones reported stolen or missing were blocked on the Sanchar Sathi portal. Of these 10,0644 phones were traced through surveillance.

34,929 phones found

Although recovery numbers in Madhya Pradesh have improved in last four months, the overall percentage remains low. Even if police recover lost phones, little action is taken against the accused and people who purchased them.

DCP (crime branch) Akhil Patel said, If a phone is dismantled and its parts sold separately, the IMEI becomes inactive, leaving no digital trail. Moreover, mobile thieves smuggle devices from across borders further complicating recovery efforts.

According to police officials, if anyone finds a lost or stolen mobile phone, he or she should not keep it, as doing so is a punishable offence. It must be deposited at nearest police station.

100% recovery Lakshadweep

If compared, Madhya Pradesh s recovery rate is much higher than other states. In Delhi, recovery rate is 3%. India Railways got 6081 mobile phones blocked through the portal but the recovery is around 18%. In Lakshadweep, 15 phones were blocked and recovery rate is 100%.

