MP Slips In Rollout Of New Criminal Laws, Ranks 22 | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is ranked 22nd among 28 states in implementing the new criminal laws that came into force two years ago, scoring 68.46 out of 100. Haryana topped the rankings with 94.50 marks.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act in July 2024.

Police Headquarters (PHQ) sources said the state police has been using digital platforms for investigation, evidence collection and trials, but has lagged in adopting key applications developed by the Union Home Ministry to digitise the criminal justice system.

The state is yet to fully implement Nyaya Shruti, a digital video conferencing platform for virtual court hearings and remote testimonies, E-Sakshya, an evidence management system, and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), which integrates different pillars of the criminal justice system on a single IT platform.

Although Madhya Pradesh pioneered video conferencing for administrative reviews in 2005, it notified the use of E-Sakshya only on June 25.

Missing marks

Sources said non-adoption of E-Sakshya cost the state 2.5 marks, while failure to implement Nyaya Shruti resulted in a loss of five marks. They also claimed incorrect information was entered in several columns while uploading implementation details.

Topper and bottom districts - 60 days

Badwani, Jhabua, Harda, Panna and Umaria topped the state in completing investigations into BNS cases within 60 days. Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Morena and Chhindwara ranked at the bottom. Bhopal Urban stood 46th and Jabalpur 47th among 52 districts.

Topper and bottom districts - 90 days

Badwani, Harda, Dindori, Narmadapuram and Khargone led in completing investigations within 90 days. Morena ranked last, followed by Bhind, Datia, Mauganj and Mandsaur.

E-Sakshya coverage

Balaghat, GRP Jabalpur, Jhabua, Agar Malwa and Khargone recorded the best coverage under E-Sakshya. Maihar, GRP Bhopal, Morena, Panna and Narsinghpur were at the bottom.

No monthly meeting

Bhopal Urban, Bhopal Rural, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Chhindwara, Dhar, Jhabua and Panna were among the districts that did not hold monthly review meetings on acquittal cases and identified investigations.