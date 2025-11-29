MP SIR News: Voters Struggle To Get 2003 Records, Approach CEO Helpline |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter lists across state, many people are approaching Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) helpline, complaining that they are unable to access voter records from the last SIR, have not received Enumeration Forms (EF) or have found their names deleted from the voter list.

“People are not coming alone, they often come with family members facing similar problems. We try to help them locate their 2003 SIR records. If needed, we contact the Block Level Officer (BLO) to resolve their issues,” said an employee at CEO helpline centre.

Deepchandra Mishra, a resident of Narela Shankri, has been running from pillar to post for three days after discovering his name missing from the 2003 SIR list. He approached the BLO and CEO staff for help but found no solution. “I was settled in Ayodhya Nagar in 1996 and later relocated to Narela Shankri. My name is not in the 2003 SIR list, while my neighbour’s name is. BLO says even my Enumeration Form hasn’t arrived. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Rashmi Yadav of Bhanpura shared a similar experience. After her parents shifted residence, her mother applied for deletion of her name, which was done successfully. However, while other family members’ names were added to the voter list, hers and her father’s were not, and they did not receive their Enumeration Forms. Both are now trying to get their names included in the voter list.

So far, the CEO helpline has received around 183 queries from voters, many of whom allege that BLOs are not assisting them properly in filling out Enumeration Forms.