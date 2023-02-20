MP Shocking: A burning auto-rickshaw seen running in Shivpuri, BJP leader stops it to douse flames

FP Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A running auto-rickshaw caught fire at Padora road of Shivpuri district on Monday. In incident, 10 quintals of gunny bags burnt to ashes due to which driver has suffered a loss of Rs 25,000.

Unaware of the fire at the back of the auto, the driver continued to drive, leaving passersby in shock.

Seeing the burning auto-rickshaw, BJP leader Vipin Sharma who was on way to attend minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s event, stopped it near petrol-pump and put out the fire with the help of petrol-pump workers.

Auto-rickshaw driver Pawan Parihar, resident of Khuda town, said “he was travelling to Badodi for the sale of these gunny bags, and had no idea that the auto caught fire”. Pawan said it is when BJP leader Vipin stopped his auto-rickshaw, he was shocked to see his goods burning.

