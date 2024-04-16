 MP Shocker: Man Kills Son Of His Live-In Partner Over Soured Relationship In Betul; Held
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a six-year-old son of his live-in partner after she left him for suspecting her character in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

"As per the primary investigation, the victim boy was last seen with the accused Ganesh Meena in the morning," as per a release issued by the police.

Accused suspected partner of fidelity

Meena and the mother of the boy were in a live-in relationship, but of late, he started suspecting her fidelity.

"He suspected the woman was having an affair with another man. Due to frequent quarrels, she started living separately in Sarni town leaving her son with the accused in Betul," police said.

Attacked kid with beer bottle

On Tuesday morning, a drunk Meena went to the school of the boy, a class 2 student, and took him to a deserted building where he allegedly attacked him with a beer bottle.

Police recovered the body of the boy from the spot and investigating further, the release stated.

