MP Shocker: Gwalior Man Murders Wife For Always Being Busy On Mobile Phone

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by hitting her on head with a sickle and watched her die in agony in front of him on Saturday night in Gwalior. The incident took place near Laxmiganj power house of Gwalior and when informed, Janakganj police arrested the accused.

According to information, Khushboo Uchadia (36) and Dhaniram Uchadia are the residents of Gol Pahadia Bijli Ghar road. The husband had a long going suspicion that his wife has an extra marital affair as she kept talking to somebody over mobile phone. Due to this, the couple used to indulge in frequent fights.

On Saturday night, after the fight intensified, the husband killed the wife and locked the room until their son (Krishna) reached the house and got the door opened. Krishna’s uncle also accompanied him and called the police immediately after seeing the deceased lying on the floor.

When the police arrived on information, Krishna and his maternal uncle Rajkumar were holding the accused so that he would not flee. The dead body of a woman was lying inside. Marks of multiple blows with a sickle were found on his head. Police have also recovered the sickle.

It is also said that both of them divorced their first partner and got married for the second time 12 years ago. Dhaniram has three children. Elder son Krishna is from his first wife. Khushboo has two children.