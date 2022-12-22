Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dancer gangraped before her performance

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old lady who is a stage dancer by profession was allegedly gangraped in Khaniyandhana police station area of Shivpuri district. The lady performs along with her husband in several events in the village.

Stopped husband's motorcycle and assaulted them

According to the information received, the stage dancer woman was going to perform with her husband on a bike. The victim woman told the police that she had just left Khaniyadhana and reached a short distance when two people stopped her bike at Jera Valley. After which both the people beat up her husband and snatched his bike. Later, the lady was forcefully taken to the forest by them. Both the accused assaulted her, threatened and raped her in turn.

After the incident, the woman somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused.

Case registered

The victim along with her husband reached the police station and lodged a report of the incident.

The Sub-Inspector of Khaniyadhana police station KP Sharma said that on the report of the victim woman, a case was registered against the two accused in other sections including gangrape. Soon the police will arrest the accused in this case.