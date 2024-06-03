Mp Shocker: Chef Ends Life In Room Where His Elder Brother Had Hanged Self

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man employed as a chef at a restaurant in the city allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kolar area of the city on Sunday, the police said. As per police, the man hanged himself to death in the room where his elder brother had also died by suicide three years ago.

Kolar police station TI Ashutosh Upadhyay told Free Press that the man who died by suicide has been identified as Ashu Tukmaan (21). He used to work as a chef at a restaurant in the city, and owned a food stall too. On Saturday night, he had his dinner and went to his room thereafter.

When his mother went to his room on Sunday morning to wake him up, she found him hanging to the ceiling of his room. She alerted the neighbours, who informed the police. The police rushed to the scene, and brought his body down to refer it to the hospital for post mortem.