MP Shocker! 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped; Accused Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Morena police have arrested a 28-year old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl, said police on Tuesday. The nine-year-old girl has been admitted to ICU at district hospital Morena.

The incident took place under Nagra police station on Monday, when the girl had gone to graze goats, said police officials. The accused caught hold of the girl on finding her alone and brutally raped her. When the girl did not return home later in the evening, her family members went looking for her. They found her in a pool of blood.

The girl was rushed to the government hospital in Porsa, from where she was referred to the district hospital, police said. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, the police added.

The incident was reported to police at around 6 pm on Monday, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. Following the FIR, police constituted five teams and arrested the accused at 5 am on Tuesday, the police said.