MP Shocker: 70-year-old woman raped by son' son-in-law

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A case shaming humanity came into force on Sunday night where a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her son’s son-in-law in a village in the Govardhan police station area of the Shivpuri district.

The victim along with her son reached Govardhan police station and lodged a report against the incident.

The accused is absconding, and the police has launched a search operation.

The victim in her statement said she was alone in the house when the incident happened. The accused came to her house and grabbing the opportunity, forcefully committed the crime. He pressed her mouth to bar her shrieks from reaching out. Meanwhile, the victim identified the accused.

Women Sub-inspector Jyotsna Verma filed a case based on a statement given by the old woman. The victim has been sent to Shivpuri district hospital for a medical examination. Search for accused is still on, said Govardhan Police station in-charge Raghuveer Dhakad.