 MP Shocker: 19-Year-Old Loses Control On Tractor Wheel, Rams Into Minor In Raisen; Both Dead
Nitesh then filled the petrol in the tractor and started driving the vehicle. However, after moving a short distance, the tractor went out of control and fell into a drain near the field.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teens lost their lives after a 19-year-old labourer lost control while driving tractor in Raisen on Monday night. The vehicle rammed into a 15-year-old boy and both-- including the driver, died in the tragic accident.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh (19) and Antram (15). The police have registered a case against the accused and began the investigation.

According to information, the driver parked the tractor in an agricultural field after the vehicle ran out of fuel on Monday night in Padaria village under Silwani police station limits, located 110 km from the district headquarters. Following this, 19-year-old labourer Nitesh went to the tractor owner's house and fetched diesel.

Tractor overturned in drain

Nitesh then filled the petrol in the tractor and started driving the vehicle. However, after moving a short distance, the tractor went out of control and fell into a drain near the field. The accident resulted in the killing of two, Nitesh and Antram. The accident was so severe that they both lost their lives on the spot.

Case registered

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and registered a case in the Silwani police station and further investigations are underway.

