e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: 14-year-old girl raped by grandfather gives birth to baby boy; accused absconding

MP Shocker: 14-year-old girl raped by grandfather gives birth to baby boy; accused absconding

On Sunday night the 14-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl in Chhindwara allegedly impregnated by her father delivered a baby boy on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim’s maternal grandfather raped her and now the accused is absconding.

This case is of Deori village under the Ravanwada outpost of Chhindwara district.

As per information, on Sunday night when neighbours and local villagers came to know about the birth of the child they immediately informed the police about it. Initially, the mother and duo denied the grandfather's involvement for the fear of bringing dishnour to the family. But later police counseled the duo who then disclosed the girl was raped by her maternal grandfather.

The cops registered a case of rape against the victim’s maternal grandfather who is still at large.

Read Also
Chhindwara: Desh Jodo Yatra can be taken out in India only, says Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: 14-year-old girl raped by grandfather gives birth to baby boy; accused absconding

MP Shocker: 14-year-old girl raped by grandfather gives birth to baby boy; accused absconding

MP: 8 tribal kids from Alirajpur click photographs like professionals

MP: 8 tribal kids from Alirajpur click photographs like professionals

MP: MLC candidate assaulted in the middle of the road in Gwalior; shots fired; video viral

MP: MLC candidate assaulted in the middle of the road in Gwalior; shots fired; video viral

Madhya Pradesh: Armed bikers brazenly loot ₹ 1.2 cr from trading firm employees in Gwalior, watch...

Madhya Pradesh: Armed bikers brazenly loot ₹ 1.2 cr from trading firm employees in Gwalior, watch...

MP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship

MP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship