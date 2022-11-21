MP Shocker: 14-year-old girl raped by grandfather gives birth to baby boy; accused absconding

Representative Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl in Chhindwara allegedly impregnated by her father delivered a baby boy on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim’s maternal grandfather raped her and now the accused is absconding.

This case is of Deori village under the Ravanwada outpost of Chhindwara district.

As per information, on Sunday night when neighbours and local villagers came to know about the birth of the child they immediately informed the police about it. Initially, the mother and duo denied the grandfather's involvement for the fear of bringing dishnour to the family. But later police counseled the duo who then disclosed the girl was raped by her maternal grandfather.

The cops registered a case of rape against the victim’s maternal grandfather who is still at large.