MP: Sewa Sada Eye Hospital Celebrates 37th Annual Day

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A cultural evening was held at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital on its 37th foundation day on Saturday. All ophthalmic surgeons and staff took part in song, drama, dance, fashion parade and sports competitions.

During the event, Dr Manoj Raje was honoured on the occasion. Mohd Imran Khan won the prize of Mr Sewa Sadan and Anusha Pathak was selected for Ms Sewa Sadan.

Mahesh Lekhwani was given cricket winner prize and Lokesh Moolani got the man of the tournament award. Similarly, Mannat Vaswani was given the alrounder award.

Pinki Lalwani nad Rohit Damani were given the prize for best dress. Hitesh Nichlani and Ritika Lalwani were given prize for best pose. Eash Choubey and Janki Naikwal were given Best Posture Prize.

Secretary of Jeev Sewa Sansthan Mahesh Dayaramani said, “No one can imagine that the medical staffers engaged in eye care throughout the year can present such fine cultural events.

