e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship

MP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship

Three selected for the national competition from December 10-18 in Bengaluru

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Roller skaters of Campion School | FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven Roller skaters from Campion School Bhopal bagged 15 medals in the 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship. They included 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

The Madhya Pradesh Roller skating and Roller Skating Federation organised the competition recently in the skating rink of ITM Global University, Gwalior Madhya Pradesh.

The winners were: Jewel Saji (1 gold and 1 silver), Pancham (1 gold), Tegbeer (1 gold and 1 bronze), Sambhav (2 silver and 1 bronze), Rishika (1 silver and 2 bronze), Aviraj (1 silver and 1 bronze), Amaya (2 bronze medals). The 7 skaters bagged a total of 15 medals in boys’ and girls’ in different categories.

All the skaters prepared themselves for this competition under the guidance of Physical Education Teacher and Coach Sanjay Mishra and Meenakshi Rajput.

More than 400 boys and girls roller skaters participated in the contest.

Jewel Saji George, Sambhav Mishra, and Rishika Chawada have been selected for the 60th Diamond Jubilee National Roller skating competition to be held from December 10 -18 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra, Vice-Principal Fr. Amritlal Toppo, headmistress Sr. Maria Lavita and Physical Education Department HOD Johnsy Koshy congratulated and gave their best wishes to coach Sanjay Mishra, Meenakshi Rajput, and all the medal holders roller skaters of this competition.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cold tightens its grip, day temp drops in many parts of Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship

MP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday: Jairam Ramesh

MP: Police arrest man in connection with murder of youth in Rewa

MP: Police arrest man in connection with murder of youth in Rewa

MP: Two held with heroin worth Rs 70 lakh in Gwalior

MP: Two held with heroin worth Rs 70 lakh in Gwalior

MP: Misrod police nabs gang of four preparing for dacoity

MP: Misrod police nabs gang of four preparing for dacoity