MP: Seven roller skaters of Campion School bag 15 medals in 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship

Roller skaters of Campion School | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven Roller skaters from Campion School Bhopal bagged 15 medals in the 60th Diamond Jubilee State Championship. They included 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

The Madhya Pradesh Roller skating and Roller Skating Federation organised the competition recently in the skating rink of ITM Global University, Gwalior Madhya Pradesh.

The winners were: Jewel Saji (1 gold and 1 silver), Pancham (1 gold), Tegbeer (1 gold and 1 bronze), Sambhav (2 silver and 1 bronze), Rishika (1 silver and 2 bronze), Aviraj (1 silver and 1 bronze), Amaya (2 bronze medals). The 7 skaters bagged a total of 15 medals in boys’ and girls’ in different categories.

All the skaters prepared themselves for this competition under the guidance of Physical Education Teacher and Coach Sanjay Mishra and Meenakshi Rajput.

More than 400 boys and girls roller skaters participated in the contest.

Jewel Saji George, Sambhav Mishra, and Rishika Chawada have been selected for the 60th Diamond Jubilee National Roller skating competition to be held from December 10 -18 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra, Vice-Principal Fr. Amritlal Toppo, headmistress Sr. Maria Lavita and Physical Education Department HOD Johnsy Koshy congratulated and gave their best wishes to coach Sanjay Mishra, Meenakshi Rajput, and all the medal holders roller skaters of this competition.