MP Sets Eye On Sky To Draw Tourists For Stargazing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government will soon launch a Stargazing Project to promote astro-tourism in the state. Six villages with minimal light pollution have been identified for the purpose.

They include Richkudi (Damoh district), Gyanpura (Dhar), Dhusawani (Chhindwara), Bancha (Betul), Dhab (Narmadapuram) and Rancha (Umaria).

Stargazing is the act of observing the night sky to view stars, planets, and celestial bodies with bare eyes or using binoculars and telescopes.

The project will cost Rs 1 crore per village, including training, equipment and promotion.

The almost nine-month-long training will be given in phases. Platforms will be built at a suitable place near the homestay and equipment, including telescopes, will be fitted there. The operators will be trained to guide the tourists in different seasons.

The process of selection of youngsters from the selected villages to manage the project is underway.

These villages already have homestays run by the MP Tourism Board and stargazing will add to the activities tourists can enjoy during their stay.

The project is expected to become operational after the rainy season. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has empanelled two Gujarat-based companies, Star Gazing India and Ankur Electronics, for technical assistance and training of the beneficiaries.