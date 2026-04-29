MP Sends Bid Paper To Central Electricity Regulatory Commission For 750 MW Pump Storage Project |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department is working on two innovative projects that aim to meet the power demand of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The first is a pump storage project and the second is a battery energy storage system. In both projects, the developer will produce electricity and make the entire investment.

A senior department official said the proposed pump storage project would have a capacity of 750 MW. The bid document has been sent to Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The project envisages power sharing on a six-month rotation basis between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. If Uttar Pradesh agrees, the tender will be floated.

Under this arrangement, the developer will make the entire investment and both states will purchase power on a rotation basis. Electricity will be generated through turbines, with water stored at a higher level released onto the turbines to generate power.

The second project relates to a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 282 MW. It also envisages power sharing on a six-month rotation basis between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and consent from Uttar Pradesh is awaited. Once consent is received, the tender will be floated. The battery will be charged through solar energy.

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Site selection for both projects has not yet been completed as the proposals remain at paperwork stage. Electricity is cheaper during the day and costlier at night. Both projects will help to meet power demand during peak hours from evening to night.