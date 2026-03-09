Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Mulling Over Standalone Battery Storage Energy System | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After taking steps in the direction of solar power, wind energy and pumped storage hydropower (PSH), the state energy department is now mulling over standalone battery storage energy systems at four places in Madhya Pradesh.

This project will lessen the financial burden on consumers and produce power at cheaper rates than thermal energy.

The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) has floated the tender for installation of a 750 MW/1500 MW-h standalone battery storage system. The techno commercial bid will be opened on March 18.

At least four places have been identified under the project: Birsinghpur (Pali) substation, Bina substation, Sendhwa substation and Rajgarh Biora substation.

The developer will bear the entire investment in the project and make profit by difference in power rate during peak hour supply. The standalone battery will be charged, most likely by solar energy, during the day time.

The stored power will be discharged in the grid when the demand for power remains at peak. The MPPMCL will decide on which date and time the stored power shall be discharged.

This is for the first time across the country that such a thing has been conceptualised.

States like Maharashtra and Gujarat are ahead of Madhya Pradesh in tender process for standalone battery storage energy system.

Secretary, energy department, Vishesh Garphale told the Free Press that under the project, power supply would be received during peak hours at around one third cost. This would help the power management company and subsequently lessen the burden on the common people.

The developer will charge the battery for two hours during day time. Under the project, minimum capacity for standalone battery shall be 50 MW.