MP: Sehore Collector, SP Chair Meeting Ahead Of Navratri

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Navratri festival, the collector and Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore chaired a meeting with the Salkanpur temple committee in Rehti town on Friday.

During this, collector Praveen Singh said that in view of the Devi Lok construction works, entry of vehicles inside the temple premises will be prohibited this time. He added that other parking arrangements have been ensured for the pilgrims and spots have also been marked for them. SP Mayank Awasthi said that more than 200 police personnel shall be deployed on the temple premises to ensure the upkeep of law and order.

He continued by saying that vigilance will also be kept by installing CCTV cameras. He underlined that police personnel from the adjoining districts have also been called to Rehti. Following this, Collector Singh instructed the temple committee to ensure arrangements for clean drinking water, hygiene, parking arrangements and other arrangements, to facilitate the convenience of the pilgrims. Other officials were also present in the meeting.

