MP sees flood-like situation as gates of 27 dams opened

Sluice gates of Kaliasot dam opened on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Following incessant rain in catchment areas of the rivers, gates of as many as 27 dams have been opened in various parts of the state to discharge excess water. The reservoir’s water level continued to rise steadily following heavy downpour over the last few days. As per officials there are 52 small and big dams in the state out of which gates of 27 dams have been opened leading to a flood-like situation in many parts.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed flood-like situation arising due to incessant rainfall the state has been witnessing for the last few days. In a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, additional chief secretary Home Rajesh Rajoura apprised him of the situation arising due to heavy rain in the state. The CM was also informed about the steps being taken to rescue the people from rain-affected areas. Additional chief secretary water resources SN Mishra informed about the current water level in the dams of the state and the water being released from there.

CM talked to Vidisha collector as many rivers are inching closer to danger mark in the district. Chouhan directed the administration to shift the affected-people to safer places. Collector Vidisha Uma Shankar Bhargava, talking to Free Press, said, “We have rescued over 480 people in the district and shifted them to safer places. Mostly people have been rescued from the basin of three rivers—Betwa, Bais and Bahya. Betwa river water is overflowing on the road in Naulakhi and Rangai in the city.”

Scene of Kerwa dam in state capital after heavy rain on Tuesday. | FP

Since Tuesday morning, the district administration and Home Guard personnel have shifted 6 people from Betwa river catchment area in village Barri in Gulabganj tehsil, 12 people from village Bairagarh, situated in the catchment area of Tam river in Leteri tehsil were also shifted. With river Betwa in spate, as many as 107 people residing in Naulakhi in Vidisha city were also shifted.

Besides, 27 people have been rescued from Rangai Vidisha and 32 people from the catchment area of ??Sanjay Sagar Dam in village Pamaria, Tehsil Nateran. Seventeen people have been rescued from Parashari river in Basoda.

Due to the rise in the water level of Bais river in Kararia Vidisha, an expectant mother was rescued and rushed to the district hospital. CM instructs officials to take special care of pregnant women in rain-affected areas

FP

NDRF, SDERF teams deployed

As far as the rescue operation is concerned, there are currently two teams of NDRF and SDERF each pressed into service for in Vidisha. One team of NDRF and 3 teams of SDERF are present in Narmadapuram. One team of SDERF is present in Raisen, Sehore and Harda and 2 teams are in reserve and one team of NDRF is in reserve in Bhopal and Jabalpur. Additional teams of NDRF and SDERF will be deployed in the above district in case a situation arises.

Rain-affected shifted to safer places

482 people in Vidisha

150 people in Dewas

8 children in Sehore

2 people in Sonkutch

Road connectivity disrupted

Seoni-Mandla due to bridge damage on Thawar river

Bhopal-Raisen due to collapse of bridge at Begumganj

District wise rainfall (in last 24 hours)

Dhundhaka 19cm

Shamshabad 18cm

Narsingarh 18cm

Raisen 17cm

Gairatganj 17cm

Begumganj 16cm

Sehore 15cm

Vidisha 14cm

Bhopal 13cm

Budani 12cm

Rivers overflowing

Shivana at Mandsaur

Narmada at Dindori

Narmada at Jabalpur

Narmada at Dewas

Narmada at Sethani ghat, Narmadapuram

Betwa at Narmadapuram, Shivpuri

Kshipra at Ujjain

