MP Seeks Higher Wheat Procurement Target Amid Bumper Crop: CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that seeing the bumper production of wheat in the state, a discussion has been held with the Centre to increase the target of wheat procurement. The state government is in constant touch with the Central government in this regard, said the chief minister .

During the rabi marketing year 2026-27, a target of procuring 78 lakh metric tonne wheat on Minimum Support Price (MSP) was fixed. As many as 19.04 lakh farmers registered under wheat procurement on MSP, which is three lakh more in comparison to the previous year.

So far, more than 95.17 lakh quintal wheat from 2.21 lakh farmers has been procured. The MSP sum of Rs1,091.33 crore has been disbursed to more than 1.6 lakh farmers. Yadav assured that despite the global crisis, adequate arrangements of gunny bags have been made.