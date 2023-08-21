MP: Second Phase Of Police Training Programme Concludes Successfully In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of the training programme for the police personnel of Narmadapuram, ahead of the assembly elections slated to take place across the state in November 2022, concluded successfully on Sunday, official sources said.

Sources added that the training programme was held for four days in the town.

Senior police officials told the media that the second phase of the police officials’ training programme began on August 17, and concluded on Sunday. The programme was supervised by the Superintendent of police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh.

The gazetted and inspector level officers posted in Narmadapuram, Raisen, Betul, Harda, Mandala and Balaghat districts attended the training programme.

National level master trainer from the election commission of India, Pankaj Dubey, officer from the Indian Administrative services SS Rawat, Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Sohagpur, Madan Mohan Choudhary and other dignitaries imparted training to the police officers on all four days of the programme.

