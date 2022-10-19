MP second best performing state in the country in PMAY-Urban scheme

PM Narendra Modi presenting the Best Performing State Award to MP urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh in Rajkot on Wednesday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has got the second position in the country in the Best Performing State Award category in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Urban. Along with this, Madhya Pradesh has received awards in total 8 categories on the basis of outstanding performance in ‘PMAY Awards-2021: 150 Days Challenge’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented the Best Performing State Award to Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh at the Indian Urban Housing Conclave in Rajkot (Gujarat) on Wednesday. During this, Central housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, principal secretary urban development and housing Madhya Pradesh Manish Singh, commissioner urban administration and development Bharat Yadav and state mission director Satendra Singh were also present.

Bhupendra has congratulated the citizens and appreciated the efforts of the employees and officers of the department. In the special category award, Madhya Pradesh shares the award with Gujarat in Best State for Convergence, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh in Best State for Conducting IEC Activity and Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in Best Performing SLTC.

In Municipal Award (City level) Best Performing Municipal Award, Nagar Palika Nigam Dewas got second position, in Best Performing Municipal Council, Municipal Council Gohad district Bhind got second and in Best Performing Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad Jobat district Alirajpur got first position. The Best CLTC Award has been received by Municipal Corporation Dewas, Municipal Council Gohad and Nagar Parishad Jobat.