MP: Scindia to take part in Yadav, Pal-Baghel meeting on May 21

Shivpuri(Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will take part in two functions to be organised by Pal-Baghel and Yadav communities on May 21. The event of the Pal-Baghel community will be held at Narwar and that of the Yadav community will take place in Dinara. District president of the Bharatiya Janta Party Raju Batham met the members of Yadav and Pal-Baghel communities and discussed with them about the preparations for the event.

Senior BJP leader Mahendra Yadav and Batham said the government’s schemes for welfare of various communities would be taken to every citizen at grassroots. A meeting was held for preparations of these two events. Jaswant Jatav who has been given the status of a cabinet minister, BJP Mandal president Veerandra Yadav, former chairman of Food Seeds Corporation Mahendra Singh Yadav and others were present at the meeting.