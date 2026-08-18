MP Schools To Get Up To ₹1 Lakh Annual Grant Based On Student Strength | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Schools in Madhya Pradesh will receive an annual grant for basic facilities based on their student strength. Schools with more than 1,000 students will receive up to Rs 1 lakh annually.

According to an order issued by State Education Centre, schools with up to 30 students will receive Rs 10,000, while those with 31-100 students will get Rs 25,000.

Schools with 101-250 students will receive Rs 50,000, those with 251-1,000 students will get Rs 75,000, and schools with more than 1,001 students will receive Rs 1 lakh annually.

The grant will be used for an integrated range of school requirements including building maintenance, electricity, water, library facilities, equipment, furniture, electricity bills, stationery, cultural programmes and other essential needs.

The amount will also include provisions under the Swachh Vidyalaya Action Plan.

Rs 5,000 grant for Bagless Day activities

The schools will also receive Rs 5,000 separately for activities related to Bagless Day. The amount will be used for organising activities on Bagless Day, with Rs 5,000 allocated per school for such programmes.

Another Rs 1,000 will be provided for School Management Committee training.

The expenditure will be made proportionately by SMC, keeping in mind the school's requirements and social activities. Spending will be undertaken only after approval of the SMC.

Fund details on display board

Schools will display information about the funds being provided by the government for facilities for students on the external display board outside the school.

The information is intended to ensure that parents, members of the local community and villagers are aware of the funds being received by the school. The details are to be displayed on the school s external wall using black paint and white lettering.